A thoroughbred horse, Kochees, died at the Santa Anita racetrack on Sunday. It's the track's 26th death in either racing or training since Dec. 26, reports The Los Angeles Times.

It was the third death in nine days at the track with one horse dying Monday, while another died the week prior. Kochees's trainer Jerry Hollendorfer also lost horses on Dec. 30 and Feb. 23.

According to the Times, Kochees was injured during a race Saturday and he was going to undergo surgery Sunday morning, which would have ended his racing career but saved his life. But surgeons discovered the horse lost blood flow to his leg, and he was euthanized.

Kochees was a 9-year-old gelding running in his 49th race.

Santa Anita is scheduled to host the Breeders’ Cup Nov. 1-2. It’s considered the biggest two-day event in U.S. horse racing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.