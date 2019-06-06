A colt named Derby River suffered a shoulder injury while training at Santa Anita on Wednesday and was later euthanized off-site, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Derby River's death is the 27th fatality reported in connection to Santa Anita and is the fourth since May 17.

The colt's trainer, Ruben Gomez, told the Times the unraced two-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder. Derby River was taken to Chino Valley Equine Hospital for what was thought to be an ankle injury, which checked out fine. The colt's owner decided to do a larger scan which revealed Derby River's shoulder fracture, and the horse was euthanized at a clinic in Chino.

The Times reports it's currently unclear if Derby River's death is considered a Santa Anita fatality since the colt was euthanized off-site. The California Horse Racing Board has not dealt with any similar situations recently.

Mike Marten, a spokesperson for the board, said “in the interest of full transparency, we will be treating it as an on-track training death and do a full necropsy and count it in the statistics.”