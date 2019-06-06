27th Racehorse Dies After Sustaining Injury at Santa Anita Park

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

A colt suffered a shoulder injury while training at Santa Anita on Wednesday and was later euthanized at a clinic.

By Jenna West
June 06, 2019

A colt named Derby River suffered a shoulder injury while training at Santa Anita on Wednesday and was later euthanized off-site, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Derby River's death is the 27th fatality reported in connection to Santa Anita and is the fourth since May 17.

The colt's trainer, Ruben Gomez, told the Times the unraced two-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder. Derby River was taken to Chino Valley Equine Hospital for what was thought to be an ankle injury, which checked out fine. The colt's owner decided to do a larger scan which revealed Derby River's shoulder fracture, and the horse was euthanized at a clinic in Chino.

The Times reports it's currently unclear if Derby River's death is considered a Santa Anita fatality since the colt was euthanized off-site. The California Horse Racing Board has not dealt with any similar situations recently.

Mike Marten, a spokesperson for the board, said “in the interest of full transparency, we will be treating it as an on-track training death and do a full necropsy and count it in the statistics.”

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message