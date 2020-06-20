Belmont Stakes Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time, Lineups
The first leg of horse racing's American Triple Crown is on Saturday. For the first time ever, the Belmont Stakes will lead things off after the Kentucky Derby was postponed until Sept. 5.
How to Watch:
Time: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET, post time at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: NBCSports
The Belmont Stakes, usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, was originally scheduled for June 6 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The distance was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (nine furlongs) to account for the scheduling changes.
Tiz the Law is the betting favorite at 6-5 odds, followed by Sole Volante (9-2) and Dr Post (5-1). If Tiz the Law crosses the line first, he would be the first New York-bred horse to win the race since 1882.
Last year's winning jockey, Joel Rosario, will be riding Max Player (15-1 odds) this year.
Here are the post positions and odds (as of June 19):
1. Tap It to Win (6-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: John Velazquez
2. Sole Volante (9-2)
Trainer: Patrick Biancone
Jockey: Luca Panici
3. Max Player (15-1)
Trainer: Linda Rice
Jockey: Joel Rosario
4. Modernist (15-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
5. Farmington Road (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
6. Fore Left (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
7. Jungle Runner (50-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez
8. Tiz the Law (6-5)
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Jockey: Manny Franco
9. Dr Post (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
10. Pneumatic (8-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.