The first leg of horse racing's American Triple Crown is on Saturday. For the first time ever, the Belmont Stakes will lead things off after the Kentucky Derby was postponed until Sept. 5.

How to Watch:

Time: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET, post time at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports

The Belmont Stakes, usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, was originally scheduled for June 6 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The distance was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (nine furlongs) to account for the scheduling changes.

Tiz the Law is the betting favorite at 6-5 odds, followed by Sole Volante (9-2) and Dr Post (5-1). If Tiz the Law crosses the line first, he would be the first New York-bred horse to win the race since 1882.

Last year's winning jockey, Joel Rosario, will be riding Max Player (15-1 odds) this year.

Here are the post positions and odds (as of June 19):

1. Tap It to Win (6-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: John Velazquez

2. Sole Volante (9-2)

Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Jockey: Luca Panici

3. Max Player (15-1)

Trainer: Linda Rice

Jockey: Joel Rosario

4. Modernist (15-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

5. Farmington Road (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

6. Fore Left (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Jungle Runner (50-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

8. Tiz the Law (6-5)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

9. Dr Post (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

10. Pneumatic (8-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.