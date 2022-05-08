Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Horse Racing

Photos: After Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby Win, Other Memorable Finishes at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike gave us another exciting and unexpected Kentucky Derby chapter Saturday, outrunning race favorites Messier and Epicenter down the stretch to pull off the second-biggest upset in the Race for the Roses.

Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the field Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big—$163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner over favorite Epicenter, who brought in $7.40 and $5.20 for second, while early favorite Zandon paid $5.60 for show.

With another race in the books, we look back at some of the biggest moments from Churchill Downs as shot by Sports Illustrated:

1977: Seattle Slew

001252675Final-1

Seattle Slew’s start to the Derby was a bit of a bumpy one, as he hit the gate and then slammed into another horse. Jockey Jean Cruguet helped the horse regain form en route to a 1-3/4-length victory. Seattle Slew went on to win the Triple Crown, the first horse to do so since Secretariat in 1973.

1978: Affirmed Takes First Step Toward Crown

001281609-1

The race highlighted one of horse racing’s true rivalries between Affirmed and Alydar. In about a 16-month period spanning from 1977 to ’78, the two horses faced off 10 times, but their Triple Crown clashes added more drama to Affirmed’s run to history. At Churchill Downs, Affirmed edged Alydar by 1-1/2 lengths.

1965: A Smaller Field

001312911-1

The Kentucky Derby field was limited to a 20-horse field limit in 1975, but most of the Derby races in the 1960s averaged just 12-13 participants. 

2004: Smarty Jones

001322027-1

Jockey Stewart Elliott (center in blue polkadots silks) navigated Smarty Jones through the pack to win the 130th running of the Derby. Smarty Jones went on to win the Preakness, but fell short of the Triple Crown after finishing second in the Belmont Stakes.

1973: Secretariat

001323795Finalfinalfinal-1

Secretariat’s feat in 1973 will arguably go down as one of the biggest athletic feats in sports history. Just watch his beyond-dominating run at the Belmont Stakes if you don’t believe us. But before making history, Secretariat faced doubts going into Churchill Downs after finishing third in the Wood Memorial Stakes two weeks before the Derby. But jockey Ron Turcotte pushed the thoroughbred on the outside, and took the lead for good in the final furlong and won in a record time of 1:59-2/5.

2006: Barbaro

015486672final-1
015486645-1
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After stumbling out of the gate (see No. 8 in first photo), Barbaro blew past one of the most competitive fields in years to win the Derby by over 6-1/2 lengths. Sadly, Barbaro fractured his leg in the Preakness Stakes, and after many attempts and procedures to save the horse, he was euthanized the following year. His ashes are buried at Churchill Downs. 

1999: Charismatic

05809303 (1)-1

An overhead shot of Charismatic (No. 11) riding down the final stretch en route to his Kentucky Derby win. After the D. Wayne Lukas-owned horse won the Preakness—again beating out Menifee in a rivalry that reminded many of the one between Affirmed and Alydar—Charismatic was looking to match Affirmed’s Triple Crown feat. 

Sadly, jockey Chris Antley slowed down and jumped off the horse in the final furlong after sensing something was wrong. Later, it was discovered that the horse had multiple fractures in its foreleg and experts would say Antley’s actions prevented Charismatic from further injury and saved the horse’s life. 

2009: Mine That Bird

ophb-69924-1

Before Rich Strike, there was Mind That Bird. With 50-1 starting odds in the 19-horse field, jockey Calvin Borel pushed Mind That Bird from dead last before the final turn to win by a shocking 6-3/4 lengths. 

2017: A Muddy Track

SI841_TK2_00222-1

A wet, muddy or sloppy track can change everything in a race, playing to the strengths or weaknesses of any horse and forcing bettors to make some last-minute strategy changes. Seinfeld fans will remember this track tutorial

2015: American Pharoah 

X159551_TK3_4837-1

Jockey Victor Espinoza (powder blue and yellow silks) led American Pharoah to the finish, giving trainer Bob Baffert his fourth Derby win and first since 2002. Pharoah went on to become the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed after his wire-to-wire victory at the Belmont Stakes.

2019: Controversial Finish

X162630 TK1_00903-1

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but was later disqualified after judges found that he interfered with War of Will for placing along the final turn. Country House was elevated to the winner’s circle. It was the first time a Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified in the race’s history.

2020: Pandemic Silences Churchill Downs

X163348_TK1_00069-1

After moving the first of the Triple Crown races from its traditional early May spot to Sept. 5, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race took place in front of a spectator-less crowd. Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, was the winner.

More Kentucky Derby Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Gaethje
MMA

UFC 274 Live Blog: Gaethje Going for Belt Atop Depleted Card

UFC 274 has finally arrived, bringing an outstanding slate of fights—but not without controversy.

By Justin Barrasso
scott frost
Extra Mustard

Texas and Nebraska Football Comparison Goes Viral

They’ve essentially been identical programs since meeting in the 2009 Big 12 Championship.

By Mike McDaniel
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) is helped off the ice after getting injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
NHL

Avalanche Goalie Leaves Game After Being Hit in Eye With Stick

Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper was struck by Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick, which somehow poked through Kuemper’s mask.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
NBA

Ime Udoka Rips Officiating Following Celtics’ Game 3 Loss

The Boston coach was not pleased with the officials following the Celtics’ Saturday loss to the Bucks.

By Mike McDaniel
May 7, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Horse Racing

Rich Strike’s Massive Upset Not Longest Shot to Win Race

Rich Strike was at 79-1 odds out of the gate, but he was not the longest shot to win the Race for the Roses.

By Joy Russo
May 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter during game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Horford’s Game-Tying Shot Doesn’t Count as Bucks Edge Celtics

The Celtics big man nearly tied the game with seconds waning in regulation, but it came after the buzzer as the Bucks took a 2–1 series lead.

By Mike McDaniel
Esteban Ocon
Formula1

Sainz, Ocon Crashing in Same Turn Raises Questions About Safety

A day apart, both the Alpine and Ferrari drivers crashed into the same concrete barrier, raising questions of why there wasn’t a tecpro barrier.

By Madeline Coleman
May 7, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Play
Horse Racing

Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in Massive Upset

Eric Reed’s horse pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

By Wilton Jackson