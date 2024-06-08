Belmont Stakes 2024: Full List of Competitors, Odds, Post Time, How to Watch
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the 2024 Triple Crown, will take place on Saturday afternoon in Saratoga Springs, NY.
The race will certainly feel a little different this year in Saratoga rather than Belmont Park, as the race has temporarily moved due to a $455 million renovation to the Belmont track.
Saturday's race will have a different feel not only in location, but in distance. Since the race will take place at Saratoga Race Course, it will be a much shorter running than the usual 1.5 mile sprint.
Instead of being the longest race of the Triple Crown, it will be 1.25 miles this year, which is the same distance as the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Now that we got the background of this year's unique Belmont Stakes out of the way, here's some additional pertinent information about Saturday's race itself.
2024 Belmont Stakes Horses
This year's Belmont will feature both the winner of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan, as well as the winner of the Preakness Stakes, Seize The Grey.
However, the morning line favorite at the Belmont Stakes is neither of the two previous Triple Crown race winners. Instead, it's Sierra Leone, who is a 9-5 betting favorite.
Below is a list of all the horses competing in the 2024 Belmont Stakes, along with their morning line odds, courtesy of the Belmont Stakes' official website.
Seize The Grey: 8-1
Resilience: 10-1
Mystik Dan: 5-1
The Wine Steward: 15-1
Antiquarian: 12-1
Dornoch: 15-1
Protective: 20-1
Honor Marie: 12-1
Sierra Leone: 9-5
Mindframe: 7-2
2024 Post Time
Saturday's post time for the 156th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course is at 6:41 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be nationally televised live on Fox.