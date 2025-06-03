Belmont Stakes 2025: Start Time, TV Channel & How to Watch Live
The 2025 Belmont Stakes is set to take place on Saturday, June 7 and will feature a fantastic field of horses.
The 2025 version of the final Triple Crown race will not feature the typical 12-furlong or 1 1/2-mile length, because for the second consecutive year, it will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race will be 10 furlongs or 1 1/4 miles, the same length as the Kentucky Derby. The event will switch back to Belmont Park in 2026 as a $455 million renovation of the venue should be finished.
This year, the field at the Belmont features Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, who skipped the Preakness. After outdueling Journalism down the stretch at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty was sidelined as Journalism won the Preakness. Now the two rivals will face off again.
What follows is a guide to when the 2025 Belmont Stakes starts and where you can watch it live.
What Time Does the Belmont Stakes Start?
The Belmont Stakes will take place on the evening of Saturday, June 7. The post time for the race is 7:04 p.m. ET. The broadcast of the event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and continue throughout the day. The broadcast will shift to a buildup to the race and the Belmont Stakes race coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
What Channel is the Belmont Stakes On?
Fox will be broadcasting the Belmont Stakes, with earlier coverage beginning on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET, before it shifts to Fox at 2:30 p.m.
How to Stream the Belmont Stakes
The Belmont Stakes can be streamed on the Fox Sports app and at FoxSports.com.
2025 Belmont Stakes Field
The Belmont field is loaded in 2025. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner (and Derby runner-up) Journalism headline the field. Meanwhile, Baeza, which finished third in the Kentucky Derby, will also be running. Derby scratch Rodriguez will also be in the eight-horse field.
Post
Horse
Jockey
1
Hill Road
Irad Ortiz Jr.
2
Sovereignty
Junior Alvarado
3
Rodriguez
Mike Smith
4
Uncaged
Luis Saez
5
Crudo
John R. Velazquez
6
Baeza
Flavien Prat
7
Journalism
Umberto Rispoli
8
Heart of Honor
Saffie Osborne
Journalism opened as the race favorite with 8-5 morning line odds. Sovereignty was second at 2-1, Baeza was third at 4-1 and Bob Baffert's Rodriguez sits at 6-1. Uncaged and Heart of Honor opened as the longshots at 30-1.