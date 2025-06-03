Belmont Stakes Ticket Prices 2025: Cheapest and Most Expensive Ways to Get In
The Belmont Stakes is being held at Saratoga Race Course for the second consecutive year while Belmont Park undergoes $455 million in renovations. The change in venue has taken the second leg of horse racing's triple crown and moved it more than three hours north to the home of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.
This Saturday it's time to feel part of history in a place of legends, horses and tradition. All you need is a ticket to get in. Here are the most and least affordable options.
Belmont Stakes Ticket Prices
General admission tickets for the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course originally went on sale back in February and started at $75. If you're in town for the races, you can get a bundle that gives you admission for the entire five days for $120. Admission for children ages 4-12 starts at $20.
Of course, by now everything is on the secondary market, including the GA tickets that will earn you the right to line up very early in the morning and wait for the gates to open so you can run to the picnic tables and try to grab one of the hottest seats of the entire summer in Saratoga.
Most Expensive Belmont Stakes Ticket Prices
The most expensive seat available right now is single ticket in the Stretch Bar for $4,010 with an additional service fee of $922.30 for a grand total of $4932.30. Or you could get a single seat in the grand stand for $1,332.80.
If you really wanted to shell out some cash for the grandstand, you could get two uncovered seats together in section X, row C for a total of $6,125.40.
Cheapest Belmont Stakes Ticket Prices
For comparison to the most expensive Belmont tickets, you could get the second hottest ticket of the summer in Saratoga—a two-day lawn pass to see Dave Matthews at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for $111.75.
If you're not into popular jam bands, the cheapest, least expensive ticket available for the Belmont is currently around $88. That's the original $75 general admission ticket price plus the Ticketmaster service fee.
Of course, the best bargain for race fans in Saratoga this week is at Stewart's. The beloved regional convenience store chain is selling exclusive three-day passes that include Belmont admission for just $99. You can find participating locations here.