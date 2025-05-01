Bob Baffert-Trained Horse Scratched From Kentucky Derby
The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 3, and Bob Baffert-trained horse Rodriguez is a late scratch to the field.
Rodriguez is dealing with a foot bruise, and for the health and safety of the horse, he is being scratched from the field.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made a very tough decision to scratch our Derby horse," Rodriguez co-owner Tom Ryan said in a statement. "He has a small but slightly sensitive foot bruise that will need a few more days. Therefore, we are resetting our plans and will target him for the Preakness."
Baeza will replace Rodriguez in the field. Baeza did not have enough points to initially qualify for the Derby, but finished second in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in April. Baeza will likely become one of the betting favorites now that he is included in the field.