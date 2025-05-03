SI

Every Horse Competing in the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Mage, left, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs.
Mage, left, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs. / Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The field is packed this year.

There are 19 horses entered in the Derby in 2025. Originally, there were 21 qualifying horses, with Baeza out of the field as an alternate, but Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez was scratched on Thursday, and Todd Pletcher's Grande was scratched on Friday.

What follows is a list of the horses slated to run in the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2025

POST

HORSE

JOCKEY

1

Citizen Bull

Martin Garcia

2

Neoequos

Luis Saez

3

Final Gambit

Luan Machado

4

Baeza*

Flavien Prat

5

American Promise

Nik Juarez

6

Admire Daytona

Christophe Lemaire

7

Luxor Cafe

Joao Moreira

8

Journalism

Umberto Rispoli

9

Burnham Square

Brian Hernandez Jr.

11

Flying Mohawk

Joseph Ramos

12

East Avenue

Manuel Franco

13

Publisher

Irad Ortiz Jr.

14

Tiztastic

Joel Rosario

15

Render Judgment

Julien Leparoux

16

Coal Battle

Juan Vargas

17

Sandman

Jose Ortiz

18

Sovereignty

Junior Alvarado

19

Chunk Of Gold

Jareth Loveberry

20

Owen Almighty

Javier Castellano

*Baeza replaced Rodriguez after the horse was scratched on Thursday.

*Grande, scheduled for the 10th post, scratched on Friday.

Kentucky Derby Favorites and Odds

The favorite entering race week according to the morning-line odds is Journalism at 3-1 odds. Soverignty is second at 5-1 and Sandman follows that up at 6-1. After that the field gets crowded.

Burnham Square and Baeza are at 12-1.

Citizen Bull, East Avenue, Publisher, and Tiztastic all sit at 20-1.

Neoequos, Final Gambit, American Promise, Admire Daytona, Luxor Cafe, Flying Mohawk, Render Judgment, Coal Battle, Chunk Of Gold and Owen Almighty all come in at 30-1.

Who is the Favorite to Win the 2025 Kentucy Derby?

Journalism enters race week as the heavy favorite to win the race. The bay colt is coming off four consecutive wins, including a victory at the Santa Anita Derby in April. In his five race career, he has four wins and also finished third in his first race. Perhaps most importantly, he won as the favorite in each of his last two races.

Michael W. McCarthy is Journalism's trainer, and he has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. In 2021, his horse Rombauer won the Preakness Stakes, which stands as McCarthy's only win in a Triple Crown race.

Umberto Rispoli will ride Journalism in the derby, and the Italian has similarly never won the Kentucky Derby and has zero wins in Triple Crown races. Rispoli rode Endlessly to a ninth-place finish during the 2024 race.

