Fastest Kentucky Derby Times Ever Posted

Ryan Phillips

May 4, 2024: Mystik Dan, right, wins the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish.
May 4, 2024: Mystik Dan, right, wins the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish. / Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This year there are several heavy favorites and they could make a run at the all-time track record.

As of now, Journalism is a 3-to-1 favorite, while Sovereignty comes in with 5-to-1 odds and Sandman sits at 6 to 1. Journalism comes in off four straight wins, including the Santa Anita Derby in April when he ran 1:49.56 in 1 1/8 miles.

It should be a fast race in 2025, but could it be one of the quickest all-time? What follows is a look at the fastest times in Kentucky Derby history.

Fastest Kentucky Derby Times

Below is the list of the 11 fastest times in the history of the race. You'll see why we picked the 11 fastest below.

HORSE

TIME

Year

Secretariat

1:59.40

1973

Monarchos

1:59.97

2001

Northern Dancer

2:00.00

1964

Spend a Buck

2:00.20

1985

Decidedly

2:00.40

1962

Proud Clarion

2:00.60

1967

Authentic

2:00.61

2020

Medina Spirit*

2:01.02

2021

Grindstone

2:01.06

1996

Mandaloun*

2:01.10

2021

Fusaichi Pegasus

2:01.12

2000

*Medina Spirit crossed the line first in 2021 but was disqualified after a positive drug test. Mandaloun crossed the line second but was elevated to winner.

Secretariat still holds the fastest time ever, though Monarchos came close to topping it in 2001. The 2021 race featured two of the best performances of all time, but with a caveat. Medina Spirit won the race in 2:01.02, edging Mandaloun, who ran 2:01.10. But Medina Spirit was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.

How Fast Did Recent Kentucky Derby Winners Run?

Below is a list of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners and their times.

YEAR

HORSE

TIME

2024

Mystik Dan

2:03.34

2023

Mage

2:01.57

2022

Rich Strike

2:02.61

2021

Mandaloun

2:01.02

2020

Authentic

2:00.61

2019

Country House

2:03.93

2018

Justify*

2:04.20

2017

Always Dreaming

2:03.59

2016

Nyquist

2:01.31

2015

American Pharoah*

2:03.02

*Justify and American Pharoah won the Triple Crown.

In the last 10 editions of the Kentucky Derby, Authentic was the fastest at 2:00.61.

The race has not gotten progressively faster over the years, with some of the best times coming decades ago. Secretariat's record may remain safe for years to come.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

