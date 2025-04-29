Fastest Kentucky Derby Times Ever Posted
The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This year there are several heavy favorites and they could make a run at the all-time track record.
As of now, Journalism is a 3-to-1 favorite, while Sovereignty comes in with 5-to-1 odds and Sandman sits at 6 to 1. Journalism comes in off four straight wins, including the Santa Anita Derby in April when he ran 1:49.56 in 1 1/8 miles.
It should be a fast race in 2025, but could it be one of the quickest all-time? What follows is a look at the fastest times in Kentucky Derby history.
Fastest Kentucky Derby Times
Below is the list of the 11 fastest times in the history of the race. You'll see why we picked the 11 fastest below.
HORSE
TIME
Year
Secretariat
1:59.40
1973
Monarchos
1:59.97
2001
Northern Dancer
2:00.00
1964
Spend a Buck
2:00.20
1985
Decidedly
2:00.40
1962
Proud Clarion
2:00.60
1967
Authentic
2:00.61
2020
Medina Spirit*
2:01.02
2021
Grindstone
2:01.06
1996
Mandaloun*
2:01.10
2021
Fusaichi Pegasus
2:01.12
2000
*Medina Spirit crossed the line first in 2021 but was disqualified after a positive drug test. Mandaloun crossed the line second but was elevated to winner.
Secretariat still holds the fastest time ever, though Monarchos came close to topping it in 2001. The 2021 race featured two of the best performances of all time, but with a caveat. Medina Spirit won the race in 2:01.02, edging Mandaloun, who ran 2:01.10. But Medina Spirit was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.
How Fast Did Recent Kentucky Derby Winners Run?
Below is a list of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners and their times.
YEAR
HORSE
TIME
2024
Mystik Dan
2:03.34
2023
Mage
2:01.57
2022
Rich Strike
2:02.61
2021
Mandaloun
2:01.02
2020
Authentic
2:00.61
2019
Country House
2:03.93
2018
Justify*
2:04.20
2017
Always Dreaming
2:03.59
2016
Nyquist
2:01.31
2015
American Pharoah*
2:03.02
*Justify and American Pharoah won the Triple Crown.
In the last 10 editions of the Kentucky Derby, Authentic was the fastest at 2:00.61.
The race has not gotten progressively faster over the years, with some of the best times coming decades ago. Secretariat's record may remain safe for years to come.