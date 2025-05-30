How Many People Watch the Champions League Final? Viewership and Global Audience
On the global soccer calendar, there are countless must-watch events each year.
From the drama of domestic leagues across each continent—where title races and relegation battles keep fans on edge—to the storied traditions of national cup competitions like the FA Cup, Copa del Rey, and Coppa Italia, the beautiful game offers no shortage of excitement.
Add to that the regional showdowns of continental tournaments such as the Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores, and it’s clear that soccer never sleeps.
But perhaps the most anticipated date of all is the UEFA Champions League final.
This showpiece event is the pinnacle of European club soccer, where the continent’s top teams clash for the ultimate crown. Each year, the final draws millions of viewers from across the globe—united by one match, one trophy, and one unforgettable night.
But just how many people tune in to watch? Let’s take a closer look.
How Many People Watched the Most Recent Champions League Finals?
According to UEFA, the 2023/24 Champions League final—where Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium—reached an estimated global viewership of 145 million. That figure includes those watching via in-home broadcasts, live streaming platforms, and fans tuning in from public venues such as bars, restaurants, and fan parks.
This marks a significant increase from recent years. According to data from Statista, Champions League final viewership between 2016 and 2021 fluctuated between 49 million and 106 million, with figures of 88 million (2016), 106 million (2017), 59 million (2018), 79 million (2019), and 49 million (2021) respectively.
For perspective, Super Bowl LIX—played in February 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—attracted a reported 127 million viewers. Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France reached a staggering 1.5 billion viewers worldwide, underlining the global scale of that event.
Where Do People Watch the Champions League Final?
The UEFA Champions League final is broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide, reaching audiences across every continent through a vast network of national and international partners.
In Europe, coverage includes DAZN (Germany and Portugal), TNT Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (Italy and Austria), Canal+ (France), and additional platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, TV Nova, and Arena Sport.
Across Africa, broadcast rights are primarily held by beIN Sports and Canal+, ensuring wide regional coverage.
In the Americas, fans can watch the final on Paramount+ and TUDN in the United States, DAZN in Canada, TNT Sports in Brazil, and other regional networks including ESPN, Caliente TV, and CPSL.
For viewers in Asia and the Pacific, partners include Stan Sport (Australia), WOWOW (Japan), DAZN (New Zealand), and beIN Sports, which holds rights in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
Why the Champions League Final Attracts Huge Viewership
The reason the Champions League final draws such massive global viewership each year is simple: it’s the biggest and most prestigious game in European––and arguably world––club soccer.
Whether it’s a clash between two traditional powerhouses, a battle of underdogs, or a David vs Goliath encounter, the final always brings together two of the continent’s elite, fighting for the ultimate prize. Played as a single-leg tie, the stakes couldn't be higher, and the all-or-nothing format ensures end-to-end action, high drama, and unforgettable moments.
If the scoreline can’t be settled in 90 minutes, extra time and penalties often follow, only adding to the tension and spectacle.
More often than not, the game’s grandest stage also brings out the best in its brightest stars. From Lionel Messi’s towering header against Manchester United in 2009 to Zinedine Zidane’s iconic volley versus Bayer Leverkusen in 2002, the Champions League final consistently delivers moments of magic.
It’s these moments––played out in front of hundreds of millions around the world––that make the Champions League final not just a match, but a global sporting event unlike any other.