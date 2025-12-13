How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion head into Saturday’s meeting at Anfield looking to snap two-game winless streaks in the Premier League.
Sandwiched in between away wins over West Ham United and Inter, Liverpool have stumbled to successive draws against newly promoted opposition. A hard-fought stalemate with Sunderland was followed by bitterness at Elland Road as the reigning champions twice surrendered leads during the 3–3 draw with Leeds United.
For Brighton, there was a similar collapse against Aston Villa, in which they boasted a two-goal lead before succumbing to a 4–3 defeat. Last weekend’s tame draw with West Ham United was hardly the reaction Fabian Hürzeler would have hoped to witness.
Liverpool and Brighton are level on points heading into their 16th match of the campaign but it’s the Seagulls who are two places better off on goal difference. Arne Slot’s leaky defence, which the south coast side will seek to exploit, has repeatedly undermined the Reds.
With all eyes on Mohamed Salah’s inclusion or absence from Saturday’s matchday squad amid his spat with Slot and Liverpool, here’s how supporters can catch what could be the Egyptian’s final ever match for the club.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom without a ticket to the Anfield clash will have to rely on audio broadcasts or post-match highlights. Due to the 3 p.m. GMT blackout, the fixture is unavailable to watch live, with several BBC Radio networks and talkSPORT offering radio coverage.
Supporters in Mexico will face similar issues, with no live coverage of the clash as things stand.
However, in the United States, Peacock and NBCSN will show the fixture, and fuboTV are the provider in Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 3, DAZN
Mexico
Not televised
What’s Next for Liverpool, Brighton?
Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup already, Liverpool have just one more match before Christmas. A rare midweek rest for Slot’s side will be followed by a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Brighton are also not involved in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final action, with a home clash against Sunderland on the horizon next weekend.