indoor football

Screaming Eagles fans vote for team not to sign Greg Hardy

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
Thursday March 30th, 2017

The fans of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League have voted for the team not to sign former Pro Bowler Greg Hardy to a contract.

The Screaming Eagles set up a voting system on its website and let fans decide whether the team should sign Hardy.

The voting closed at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday and ended in a 50–50 tie with virtual percentage points deciding the final results. Had Hardy won, he was expected to play in Friday's game against the Colorado Crush in West Valley City, Utah.

Hardy placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list for 15 games in 2014 and was suspended for four games in 2015 for his role in a domestic violence altercation in North Carolina. He was convicted of the domestic violence charges. An appeal was dropped by the accuser in February 2015. The original suspension was for 10 games in 2015 but was shortened after an appeal.

Hardy last played for the Dallas Cowboys but did not have his contract renewed. During his time with the Cowboys, he was known to get in arguments and altercations with teammates.

Hardy was also arrested in 2016 on a cocaine possession charge before reaching a plea deal

Hardy also previously expressed interest in a mixed martial arts career.

- Chris Chavez and Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters