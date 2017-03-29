The fans of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League have voted for the team not to sign former Pro Bowler Greg Hardy to a contract.

The Screaming Eagles set up a voting system on its website and let fans decide whether the team should sign Hardy.

The voting closed at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday and ended in a 50–50 tie with virtual percentage points deciding the final results. Had Hardy won, he was expected to play in Friday's game against the Colorado Crush in West Valley City, Utah.

Hardy placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list for 15 games in 2014 and was suspended for four games in 2015 for his role in a domestic violence altercation in North Carolina. He was convicted of the domestic violence charges. An appeal was dropped by the accuser in February 2015. The original suspension was for 10 games in 2015 but was shortened after an appeal.

Hardy last played for the Dallas Cowboys but did not have his contract renewed. During his time with the Cowboys, he was known to get in arguments and altercations with teammates.

Hardy was also arrested in 2016 on a cocaine possession charge before reaching a plea deal

Hardy also previously expressed interest in a mixed martial arts career.

