SI

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Debuts New ‘Chopped’ Haircut Ahead of First NFL Game

The Jaguars star made a pretty dramatic physical change before Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kristen Wong

Jaguars star Travis Hunter got a haircut ahead of his NFL debut against the Panthers on Sunday.
Jaguars star Travis Hunter got a haircut ahead of his NFL debut against the Panthers on Sunday. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaguars star Travis Hunter may stand out of the crowd for more reasons than one in Sunday's season opener against the Panthers.

As one of the NFL's most unique talents, Hunter is set to make his pro debut against Carolina in a game in which he'll reportedly serve as an every-down wide receiver as well as a situational corner. The Colorado product is expected to make an immediate impact for the Jags after getting taken with the No. 2 pick in the draft—and he'll do so without his signature dreads.

Hunter proudly showed off his new buzzed haircut ahead of the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. "Damn bruh, a little chopped cheese!" Hunter said.

It's a distinctive look for Hunter that will be hidden under his helmet for the duration of the game, but who knows, maybe it'll give the two-way star a small boost in the speed department.

Fans mostly loved the new 'do:

Next up, Trevor Lawrence?

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.