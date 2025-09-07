Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Debuts New ‘Chopped’ Haircut Ahead of First NFL Game
Jaguars star Travis Hunter may stand out of the crowd for more reasons than one in Sunday's season opener against the Panthers.
As one of the NFL's most unique talents, Hunter is set to make his pro debut against Carolina in a game in which he'll reportedly serve as an every-down wide receiver as well as a situational corner. The Colorado product is expected to make an immediate impact for the Jags after getting taken with the No. 2 pick in the draft—and he'll do so without his signature dreads.
Hunter proudly showed off his new buzzed haircut ahead of the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. "Damn bruh, a little chopped cheese!" Hunter said.
It's a distinctive look for Hunter that will be hidden under his helmet for the duration of the game, but who knows, maybe it'll give the two-way star a small boost in the speed department.
Fans mostly loved the new 'do:
Next up, Trevor Lawrence?