Jared Goff Calls Out ESPN Analyst Over Lions-Commanders Fireworks
The Lions put a beatdown on the Commanders this past Sunday, beating Washington 44-22 in a dominant offensive showing. The game grew contentious beyond the scoreboard, too. Commanders DT Daron Payne was ejected for punching Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff was seen jawing with Washington’s Javon Kinlaw in a viral clip.
Goff was asked about that moment on Tuesday and his response included a strong call-out of ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.
Goff appeared on 97.1 The Ticket for a radio interview. He was asked why Kinlaw was talking to him in the clip and the quarterback went through the exchange. Then came the Riddick comment.
“I don’t know what he was really saying,” Goff said when asked for the words exchanged between himself and Kinlaw. “He jumped offsides, I told him, ‘You jumped offsides,’ he said, ‘I know.’ I don’t know why he was so excited about jumping offsides but he was. And then, I think that was before or after they punched St. Brown in the face. So I can’t wait to see Louis Riddick break that one down for us this week on Turning Point.”
His comments, of course, a reference to Riddick’s role commentating the Turning Point series for NFL Films. Earlier this year, after Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended for his role in a postgame fight with the Chiefs, the Turning Point series did a feature on Branch and posted a clip of Riddick’s analysis on social media. Several Lions players took strong issue with the clip, with one lineman accusing the NFL of a “smear campaign.” The clip was deleted and apologies were issued by Riddick and the NFL.
Clearly it’s still on the mind of Goff and his teammates given this snarky comment. In an amusing turn of events, Detroit would probably avoid further scrunity of the St. Brown punch given the new footage that emerged on Tuesday of St. Brown hitting Payne first a few players earlier.
The Lions next play the Eagles, where potentially more comments about Riddick await.