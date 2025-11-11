New Video Shows Amon-Ra St. Brown Punching Daron Payne a Few Plays Before Ejection
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Lions and subsequently suspended for one game after throwing a punch at Amon-Ra St. Brown after a Detroit touchdown.
Payne appealed the suspension, though his one-game ban was upheld.
Washington DT Javon Kinlaw told reporters that St. Brown actually punched Payne first in the incident. Kinlaw suggested that officials saw the punch from the Lions wide receiver, but didn’t even throw a flag. Then, when Payne retaliated a few plays later, he was the only one disciplined.
Now, footage has emerged supporting that stance. In a video posted by NBC Sports’s JP Finlay, St. Brown could be seen swinging at Payne a few plays earlier. Officials got in between them but didn’t throw a flag.
At first glance, Payne's punch on St. Brown felt pretty random and unprovoked. It turns out that wasn’t the case after all. He and St. Brown had been jawing at one another, and the All-Pro receiver was indeed the one who struck first.
Unfortunately for Payne, he was unsuccessful in getting the suspension overturned, so despite this video clearly showing an earlier altercation between himself and St. Brown, he won’t be cleared to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday.