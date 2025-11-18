Javier Aguirre Sends Ominous Warning to Mexico National Team Stars
Everything came together in Mexico’s scoreless draw against Uruguay for the match to paint the perfect picture of the disconnect that exists between El Tri and fans. After Mexico’s stars blasted the behavior of supporters at the Estadio Corona, manager Javier Aguirre answered by urging his players to develop “thick skin.”
Star forward Raúl Jiménez eviscerated Mexican fans after the draw vs. Uruguay, saying, “That’s what’s really sad. Maybe that’s why they always take us to the United States.” Meanwhile, El Tri captain Edson Álvarez was captured walking off the pitch sarcastically saying, “How nice it is to be at home.”
Fans at the Estadio Corona booed and directed insults towards their own players and manager all night prompting the reaction. However, prior to Mexico’s clash against Paraguay, Aguirre detailed what he expects from his players in the face of adversity and public backlash.
“He that doesn’t accept criticism, that isn’t prepared to be submitted to public judgment, is useless for this [being on the national team],” Aguirre said. “That’s the way I see it.”
“Like I tell my players, you can deceive your manager, your family even, your agent, the fans, the media ... but you can’t [deceive] the mirror.”
“We need emotional stability, we need thick-skin, we need peace of mind. We need to be exemplary for our fans. We need to represent them and be an example to them, both the technical staff and the players.”
What Sparked Mexican Fans’ Anger in Mexico vs. Uruguay
The ire of Mexican fans during El Tri’s draw against Uruguay comes down to one decision: benching homegrown goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.
Acevedo has played for Santos Laguna his entire club career, the team that plays their home games at the Estadio Corona. Acevedo’s likeness appeared in the vast majority of Mexico’s promotional adverts in the build-up to the match, but Aguirre opted to start Chivas’ Raúl Rangel in goal.
From the moment the starting lineup was announced, Rangel was greeted with boos and jeering continued whenever the ball found its way to him. Aguirre was the other main target of insults, with chants of “Fuera vasco,” or “Vasco out,” the manager’s nickname, echoing throughout the stadium all night.
The game against Uruguay marked only the third time El Tri played a match on home soil over the past year, compared to the 13 played in the U.S. during that time.
This situation has contributed to Mexican fans at home feeling an increasing disconnect from the national team. Poor results since the turn of the decade have further exasperated the feeling of detachment.
Mexico’s next game on home soil will be in the reopening of the Estadio Azteca in March. Then, three 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage games in Mexican territory.
If there isn’t a tangible effort from the federation, technical staff, players and fans to band together then friendly fire during the World Cup could arise at the first sign of El Tri struggles.