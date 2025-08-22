Jaxson Dart Stock at All-Time High After Giants QB's Impressive Preseason Performance
Every year there are NFL people who tell you that there's no reason to overreact to the preseason because it's not necessarily an accurate reflection of what players will do once the games count. This is particularly true for rookies who are trying to make a solid first impression but typically don't have the requisite seasoning. But you know what? That's no fun and if fans—and the media—can't get super excited about impressive August performances, then what's the point of even playing the games?
Perhaps no member of this year's NFL draft class has had a better few weeks than New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and the conversation around the Ole Miss product is moving in some interesting directions. Dart was once again impressive on Thursday night in the Giants' 42-10 victory over the New England Patriots, throwing for 81 yards and a score while adding a 23-yard scramble.
All told the first-year signal caller has completed 32 of his 47 attempts for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He's also used his legs to rack up 52 yards on six rushes, including one that found the end zone. And he's avoided throwing an interception on all 12 of the drives he's navigated.
Naturally, that has Giants supporters and those who cover the game pretty excited about the possibilities.
Robert Griffin III, who knows a thing or two about showing out as a rookie, claimed the organization hit the "bullseye with this Dart."
USA Today columnist Mike Freeman went a step further, saying Dart looks like a future star and comparing him to an all-time great.
Sorry to go all single paragraph on you with the stats, but that's a monster preseason. I'm not saying he's John Elway, but he reminds me of a young John Elway.
Look, life's possibilities are endless. Dart could be on a path to Canton. More immediately, Russell Wilson may have real reason to look over his shoulder and study the depth chart. Giants leadership has good reason to be thrilled about the early returns.
Tommy DeVito also competed 85% of his passes and threw for three touchdowns on Thursday night. And there hasn't been a huge reaction to that. Of course, having three or four solid quarterbacks capable of winning games this year is a good problem for the Giants to navigate.
It'll be interesting to see what Dart's rookie year looks like once the standings start to matter. Right now, his stock is at an all-time high.