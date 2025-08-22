Jameis Winston Teaching His Young Teammates One Important Skil
The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 42-10 on Thurday night as the Giants various backup quarterbacks went off to varying degrees, with local legend Tommy DeVito completing 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston also threw touchdown passes in the game, but we're not here to talk about that. Look at the scene they created on the sideline as Dart helped Winston "eat a W" way before the game turned into a blowout.
It seems that Winston is really rubbing off on the rookie, as well as the other young quarterback on the roster. In a video posted by the Giants after the game, Winston said that he, Dart and DeVito are the "three amigos." And then they all ate W's.
"Hey ya'll. I'm just saying, they call us the three amigos, but somebody had the hat trick today," said Winston. "We turn it up! We got the young bucks and we eat W's with the young bucks! You know what time it is. Go Big Blue! We turn it up. We settin' this thing off. The three amigos. The three tuddy's. Good night."
Keep in mind that through all this, Russell Wilson is the presumed starter this season, which means the Giants will have to go the Cleveland Browns route and keep four quarterbacks on their roster in order for the three amigos to stay together this season.