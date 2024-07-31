Jeffery Simmons and Radio Host Talked Confrontation Out, Ready to Move On and Play Ball
NFL training camps seem to breed conflict. Players are trying to make the team and football by nature is a violent sport so skirmishes and fights are a regular occurrence.
Less regular is a confrontation between a player and someone who isn't wearing pads, which is exactly what happened on Tuesday when Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeremy Simmons interrupted 104.5 The Zone's Buck Reising in the middle of a live show to tell him he didn't appreciate the things he was saying on social media.
Nothing came of that encounter except some quality content, but the pair still managed to patch things up the next morning. Simmons and Reising were seen talking things out on Wednesday with another media member capturing the moment on his cell phone. Reising then quote tweeted the image saying, "Had a great chat with Jeff. All good on both sides. Enough with the side shows. Play Ball."
Simmons then addressed the situation during a media scrum after practice.
"We all know what happened yesterday," said Simmons. "A lot of y'all been here since I've been here. So y'all know me. That's not who I am. That's not who I want to be seen as. I talked to Buck. We have an understanding where I was coming from. I have an understanding where he was coming from. He has a job. I have a job. At the end of the day, I'll take full accountability of my actions on the field. I mean, that'll never happen again with me. Like I said, I always talk about that switch. When to turn it on, when to turn it off. I was kinda still had it on comin' off the field with the way practice went, but like I said, that's not me. It'll never happen again. And to all you guys, I apologize. Not because it hit social media, but it's 'cause who I am. That's not my character."
Reising retweeted the video to let everyone know things were really cool and was back to complimenting Simmons's play on the field. Consider the beef officially squashed.