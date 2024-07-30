Jeffery Simmons Interrupts Tennessee Sports Radio Host During Live Broadcast
Local Tennessee sports radio program The Buck Reising Show was broadcasting live from Titans training camp on Tuesday. That's when listeners of 104.5 The Zone were treated to an awkward unplanned moment of live radio as Titans defensive end Jeremy Simmons stopped by to tell the eponymous host that he didn't like what he had been saying on social media.
Reising and co-host Lucas Panzica were killing time waiting to interview cornerback Roger McCreary when Simmons approached the broadcast table. What happened next did appear to be effective conflict resolution.
"Jeff, I mean, we're on the air right now," said Reising. "I'm right here. We can talk anytime you want to. Unbelievable. We'll deal with that later."
As Reising tried to move on, Simmons continued, telling the radio host "you do a lot of talking on social media." Reising again invited him to sit down and Simmons again responded by saying he was talking too much on social media and maybe even pointed at the host.
"I'm talking to you right here, Jeff," Reising continued. "We tried to talk to you last week. We're being rude to Rodger, I'll talk to you later."
For his part, Reising had mentioned Simmons earlier in the broadcast and tweeted about his behavior in what was apparently a very physical practice that morning.
Earlier this month Reising put a poll on X asking about something Simmons tweeted about local media hating the Titans after they signed Jamal Adams.
This should make for excellent content this season.