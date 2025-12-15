Rex Ryan Ripped Cowboys' Defense for Wasting 'Super Bowl-Caliber' Offense
The Dallas Cowboys had extremely long odds to sneak into the playoffs headed into a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and now need a major miracle after allowing J.J. McCarthy to carve them up in a 34-26 loss. All of the excitement about their resurgence has evaporated after back-to-back defensive letdowns against NFC North foes.
Dallas is now allowing 30.0 points per game, more than all NFL teams except the Cincinnati Bengals. Their inability to get stops has wasted another wildly productive year from Dak Prescott, who has the offense humming.
"This is a Super Bowl-caliber offense," Rex Ryan concluded on Monday's Get Up. "We've seen it all year but this defense stinks. They made J.J. McCarthy look like Fran Tarkenton."
Ryan said that the Cowboys are not as physical as they were in previous years despite making moves after the big Micah Parsons trade.
"They Cowboys right now have averaged 29 points per game," the former coach said. "It'll be the fourth time in the last 30 years that a team that scores 29 points doesn't make the playoffs. Now, who the hell is this on? This is on your defense. They absolutely stink."
It's hard to argue.
Dallas must now win out and hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose out to create a shocking NFC East division crown. No one is holding their breath on that happening.