Sports Illustrated Hosts Live Experiences at Las Vegas Grand Prix
No town loves a winner like Sin City, but who was the biggest winner on November 23 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix? The podium and standings would tell you it was Mercedes’ George Russell, who’s commanding first-place finish saw the British driver start the race in pole position and never surrender the lead. But by the cheers in the stands and buzz on the track, you might conclude that the man of the hour was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, whose fifth-place finish garnered enough points to secure his fourth consecutive World Driver’s Championship, certifying his place as one of the elite F1 drivers of this century.
The marquee street circuit on the race schedule, the Las Vegas Grand Prix features drivers hurtling past landmarks such as The Mirage, Caesar’s Palace and the Bellagio Fountains. Positioned at turn 12, Sports Illustrated’s Club SI viewing deck gave its spectators the best view in town. You could hear the engines from inside the XS Nightclub at the Wynn, the site of SI’s post-race bash, the latest of its signature Circuit Series events.
Club SI featured gourmet food and top-shelf hospitality provided by renowned restaurateur Christian Navarro, plus a gotta-see-it-to-believe-it giant shoe photo op provided by Nine West, featuring a massive replica of their forthcoming race-inspired footwear. With technology provided by Verizon, signature drinks from Saint James Iced Tea, and the kind of top-shelf, immersive luxury experience provided by co-sponsors Bentley and Oak View Group, a pass at Club SI was like hitting your own, personal three-day jackpot.
“Vegas is a spectacle every day of the week,” said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Entertainment and Special Projects at Authentic Brands Group, Sports Illustrated’s parent company. “So we knew that to stand out from the rest of the Strip, we needed to offer something truly extraordinary. And Swedish House Mafia, Christian Navarro, and everyone who was a part of Club SI and SI Circuit Series delivered exactly that. Sports Illustrated built its reputation on definitive, iconic images of athletes and their skills. The SI race weekend events are designed to give every attendee an equally iconic experience. The standards we apply to our journalism and photography are the same that we apply to our live events and immersive experiences. There’s a reason George Russell made his way to our event after stepping off that podium. The best racer on the track is going to find his way to the best party in town.”