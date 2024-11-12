Sports Illustrated Hosts Two Live Events During Austin’s F1 Race Weekend
The U.S. Grand Prix race weekend in Austin in October was chock full of twists and turns, most notably Charles Leclerc’s third victory of the Formula 1 season and Lando Norris’ overtake of Max Verstappen outside of the racing boundaries. The move appeared to put Norris in third place, but it ultimately resulted in a five-second penalty that cost the McLaren driver a place on the podium, as he finished fourth, just behind his Red Bull rival Verstappen.
On the track, the high-stakes move took place during lap 52 at turn 12, widely regarded as the pivotal stretch of Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. The turn remains the focus of F1’s efforts to fine-tune the track’s capacity for drama, with officials shortening the DRS (drag reduction system) zone of the straightaway leading into the turn by 95 meters.
Turn 12 also serves as one of the best spots on the track to view the action of the race—anyone sitting in the viewing deck at Sports Illustrated's Club SI, perched just a few feet away, got a clear view of the Norris-Verstappen duel.
Some of the Club SI attendees at this year’s race included: snowboarder Shaun White and now-fiancée, actress Nina Dobrev; actor Jesse Metcalfe, SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and more. Club SI’s three-day hospitality suite at Circuit of the Americas provided gourmet food; custom cocktails from Patrón and Grey Goose; Element 4K smart TVs to cover the track’s other 19 turns; a full-size pickleball court from Picklr to occupy guests between the qualifying heats; and an exclusive, race-inspired shoe from Nine West, for those who prefer to get around without relying on pit crews or drag reduction systems.
Following two days at the track, fans had an opportunity to ramp up the celebration at Sports Illustrated’s post-race ticketed after-party called Circuit Series, which featured DJ duo Loud Luxury.
“Increasingly, sports is about more than just the competitors and the field of play,” says Matt Goldstein, EVP entertainment and special projects, Authentic Brands Group. “As technology mediates our experience of competition in diverse and surprising ways, sports is as much about a community, a state of mind, as it is about championships and performance under pressure. Athletes are also celebrities; leagues are also brands. Part of the reason we’ve had such success with immersive activations like Club SI and Circuit Series, is because fans have the chance to be a part of the biggest moment in sports and celebrate those moments off the pages of the magazine.”
At the end of November, both of the Club SI and Circuit Series experiences will materialize again for F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.