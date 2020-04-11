Report: Charles Davis Replacing Dan Fouts as CBS' No. 2 NFL Game Analyst

Former FOX NFL game analyst Charles Davis is joining CBS and will take the same role in the network's NFL game broadcast coverage, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Davis, who was previously the No. 2 game analyst at FOX, will be the No. 2 game analyst at CBS, replacing Dan Fouts. Per Marchand, Fouts' contract concluded at the end of this past season.

FOX Sports South first hired Davis in 1997 as a college football analyst for Fox Sports South. He moved to FOX Sports starting in 2006 as a game analyst for the network's college football games before joining the NFL on Fox postgame show two years later.

Davis has been a part of the network's Sunday broadcasts since 2013. For each of the past three seasons, he has served as the game analyst on the network's No. 2 broadcast team, working with Kevin Burkhardt and Pam Oliver.

Marchand notes that CBS has added an extra playoff game in the new, expanded postseason format that Ian Eagle and Davis will now broadcast. CBS will air the Super Bowl next February.

Earlier Friday, the New York Post reported that Saints QB Drew Brees will join NBC Sports to serve a prominent role in their football broadcasts in a contract that will begin after he retires from the NFL.

Per Marchand, Brees could be groomed as a potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football."

Brees will initially start as a game analyst for NBC's Notre Dame broadcasts and a studio analyst for NBC's "Football Night in America."

Throughout the offseason, ESPN has also been looking to revise its "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth, but is thus far unsuccessful in trying to sign both current CBS No. 1 game analyst Tony Romo and 14-time Pro Bowl QB Peyton Manning.