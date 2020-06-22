Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski are throwing a "party with a purpose" this weekend.

The four-time NBA champion will face off against the three-time Super Bowl victor in six live challenges—ranging from an eating contest to a lip sync battle—to raise donations for two social justice organizations on Saturday.

For each contest, O'Neal and Gronkowski will face off in real time. The winner will earn funds for a charity of their choice.

O'Neal plans to donate his winnings to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, while Gronkowski will support NAACP Empowerment Programs.

“I always say there are two things that truly bring people together: sports and music," O'Neal said. "We have all been missing out on those and we all know the world can use some fun right now so I called up my brother Gronk and my partners at The General [Insurance] and together we created a party with a purpose that is giving back to the community."

Several musical artists—including Snoop Dogg, DaBaby and Diplo—are set to perform live alongside O'Neal and Gronkowski during the event.

In addition, the official food delivery partner of the event, DoorDash, has pledged to donate up to 1.25 million meals to people in need for each livestream viewer. The donation is through DoorDash's partnership with Feeding America.

“Ever since my first dance battle with Shaq I have been waiting to challenge him again," Gronkowski said. "I’m so excited to compete against Shaq in five epic challenges all to benefit great charities, plus bring the world together for some fun with some of our favorite artists.”

The sponsors for each challenge—The General, Yappa, Papa Johns, Monster, McCormick Grill Mates and Buffalo Wild Wings—will donate on behalf of the winner to the charity of his choice.

The free event will be live-streamed online as well as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok starting at 8 p.m. ET on June 27.