Dan Le Batard To Leave ESPN Early Next Year

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dan Le Batard Will Leave ESPN in January

Author:
Publish date:

ESPN personality Dan Le Batard is leaving the network in January "to pursue a new opportunity."

His next career opportunity is not known at this time.

The ESPN Radio finale of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will air on Jan. 4. It will also be the last day Le Batard will appear on the TV show Highly Questionable, which will continue without him. 

“It was mutually agreed that it was best for both sides to move on to new opportunities and we worked together closely to make that possible,” ESPN executive vice president and executive editor Norby Williamson said. “We thank Dan for his many years and contributions to ESPN and wish him all the best going forward.”

New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported about the possibility of Le Batard leaving ESPN and hinted at their relationship souring. 

"He doesn’t seem to like them much," Marchand wrote. "They don’t seem to like him much. Le Batard and crew might as well move on to Spotify or SiriusXM or their own thing instead of both sides wasting each other’s time."

Le Batard's exposure has decreased as ESPN made staffing changes. His show was moved to an earlier slot and was cut by an hour.

ESPN announced a round of layoffs a month ago, which included Chris Cote, one of Le Batard's producers. Le Batard re-hired Cote and paid his salary plus a raise.

"In short, thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings," he said in the release. "To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”

YOU MAY LIKE

steve-kornacki-nbc
NFL

Steve Kornacki to join NBC's Football Night in America

Kornacki will pivot from the 2020 election to the NFL playoff picture before the Chiefs host the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

espn-logo-layoffs-1200.jpg
Play
Media

Dan Le Batard To Leave ESPN Early Next Year

The ESPN Radio finale of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be Jan. 4, which is the same day he will host his last episode of Highly Questionable.

ja-morant-grizzlies-city-edition
Play
NBA

Ranking Every NBA ‘City Edition’ Jersey

The NBA and Nike have revealed the "City Edition" jerseys for the 2020-21 season and we ranked them from worst to best.

lockett thumb
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

NBA Targets March 25 for Trade Deadline; March 5 for All-Star Break

The NBA's All-Star break will take place from March 5-10, though there will not be a game played.

josh-gordon-suspension
Play
NFL

NFL Reinstating WR Josh Gordon From Suspension

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon will be eligible to play in the team's final two games.

WNBA
WNBA

Report: Dallas Wings Expected to Name Vickie Johnson as Next Head Coach

If hired, Johnson would be the league's only Black woman in a head coaching position.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.