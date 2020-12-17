Report: Tom Rinaldi Leaving ESPN for Fox Sports

ESPN is losing another star to Fox Sports, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

On-air reporter Tom Rinaldi is headed to Fox, where sources told the Post that "he is expected to be featured across all of its major events from the Super Bowl to the World Series to the World Cup and college football."

While ESPN company did go through a round of layoffs that eliminated 500 positions and lost 300 people, Rinaldi reportedly left on his own accord. Adam Amin, Jonathan Vilma and Emmanuel Acho were also snatched from ESPN by Fox over the past year.

In 2002, Rinaldi joined ESPN after being a CNN reporter, and he quickly became a star. He was one of the first to interview Tiger Woods in 2010 following the golfer's car accident, and went on to cover Woods's scandal soon after.

Rinaldi has worked on most of the major sports for ESPN, including national championships, doing features for “College Football GameDay," and golf, most notably with his coverage of the Masters.