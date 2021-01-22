Report: NBC to Shut Down NBC Sports Network by End of 2021

SI.com
Traina Thoughts: Remembering the Legendary Host of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek

NBC hast started telling distributors and leagues that it is planning to shut down NBC Sports Network by the end of 2021 on Friday.

The network's plan is to shift its biggest programming, like the NHL, NASCAR and Premier League, to USA Network. Sources told Sports Business Journal that The Golf Channel and Olympic Channel, NBC’s other sports networks will not be affected by the change. 

The outlet reported that this is an effort to grow its streaming service, Peacock, while expanding programming schedules on other NBC channels, like USA Network. 

How this will affect those three leagues is unknown. The NHL has had a deal with NBC for 15 years, and it is set to expire at the end of the current season. The league has made it clear they want to split the rights between two TV outlets, according to SBJ.

NASCAR's 2021 season is slated to begin on the weekend of Feb. 13 with the Cup Series beginning on Valentine's Day at the Daytona 500. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal sent a memo to staffers on Friday afternoon. 

