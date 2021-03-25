Report: Broadcaster Jim Nantz Re-Signs With CBS Sports

SI.com
Could new NFL media rights deal will be more challenging for sports fans?

Report: Legendary Broadcaster Jim Nantz Re-Signs With CBS Sports

Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz is re-signing with CBS Sports, according to the Sports Business Journal. How long he will stay with CBS Sports in this new deal is undisclosed. 

Nantz, 61, has been with CBS Sports since 1985, and has become the network's top voice on the NFL, golf (including The Masters) and college basketball.

His current deal is believed to pay $6.5 million per year but expires this spring. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported several months ago that Nantz wanted to meet or exceed the deal given to Tony Romo, who is reportedly earning around $17 million per year.

Nantz and Romo called Tampa Bay's victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV together last month for CBS. Though they didn't get to call an overly exciting game, similar to their experience in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams and Patriots, it seems they'll have the opportunity to narrate the action for several more.

February 9, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Play
Media

