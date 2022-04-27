Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Derek Carr on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, and Derek Carr on Today's SI Feed

Former ESPN Radio Host, Personality Mike Golic Jr. Announces New Job

Former ESPN radio host, television personality and analyst Mike Golic Jr. announced Wednesday that he is joining DraftKings to host a daily podcast, the GoJo Show, starting on May 2.

The podcast will discuss football, other sports, shows like The Bachelor and rank “Little Debbie snacks” and more, according to a tweet from Golic Jr. He will also be joined by his former Notre Dame football teammate and best friend, Brandon Newman.

“It’s been a very strange 11 weeks on the shelf but I’m so excited to get back to work and talking into a microphone again,” Golic tweeted. “...We’ll try hard to give you something worth listening to... and get better as we go.”

Golic Jr. announced on Feb. 8 that he was leaving the network after Barrett Sports Media released an ESPN memo stating that he was no longer part of the network’s daily radio lineup. He had been hosting a drive-time show with Chris Canty.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He started at ESPN in 2015, first working alongside his father on the Mike & Mike and later Golic and Wingo. Mike Golic Sr. left ESPN in the summer of 2020 after a two-decade run at the network. Golic Jr. then ventured into working a variety of ESPN platforms before his departure. 

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, Imola 2022
Racing

Sainz Comments on Ricciardo’s Apology After Imola First-Lap Wreck

The McLaren driver slid into the Ferrari star in the opening lap, who ended up beached on the gravel.

By Madeline Coleman
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up court \in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
Betting

Bulls-Bucks, Nuggets-Warriors Game 5 NBA Playoff Bets

Bets and analysis for Wednesday's potential closeout Game 5s between the Bulls-Bucks and Nuggets-Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
A Dolphins helmet on the field.
NFL

Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Miami Took Each Round

The team enters the 2022 draft with just four picks after aggressive moves over the last two years.

By Dan Lyons
Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Reacts to Chris Paul’s Questionable Kick

The point guard appeared to kick his defender in the groin during a play and the Warriors forward decided to chime in.

By Joseph Salvador
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Thought About Quitting. Then the Nuggets Called

Boogie opens up about the challenges he faced and finding a home in Denver.

By Chris Mannix
NFL draft prospect Rachaad White of Arizona State
Play
NFL

Rachaad White’s Incredible Journey to the NFL Draft

During the draft, we’ll hear many stories of overcoming adversity—each deserves to be properly respected. This is White’s journey.

By Conor Orr
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Picks Only 2.0

Here’s what it would look like if teams only cared about improving their fantasy numbers.

By Matt De Lima
Ian Eagle
Play
Extra Mustard

Ian Eagle on His ‘Ja Breaker’ Call, Where Ja Morant Dunk Stacks Up

The Grizzlies’ star’s electrifying dunk brought out the best in the broadcaster.

By Jimmy Traina