Former ESPN radio host, television personality and analyst Mike Golic Jr. announced Wednesday that he is joining DraftKings to host a daily podcast, the GoJo Show, starting on May 2.

The podcast will discuss football, other sports, shows like The Bachelor and rank “Little Debbie snacks” and more, according to a tweet from Golic Jr. He will also be joined by his former Notre Dame football teammate and best friend, Brandon Newman.

“It’s been a very strange 11 weeks on the shelf but I’m so excited to get back to work and talking into a microphone again,” Golic tweeted. “...We’ll try hard to give you something worth listening to... and get better as we go.”

Golic Jr. announced on Feb. 8 that he was leaving the network after Barrett Sports Media released an ESPN memo stating that he was no longer part of the network’s daily radio lineup. He had been hosting a drive-time show with Chris Canty.

He started at ESPN in 2015, first working alongside his father on the Mike & Mike and later Golic and Wingo. Mike Golic Sr. left ESPN in the summer of 2020 after a two-decade run at the network. Golic Jr. then ventured into working a variety of ESPN platforms before his departure.

