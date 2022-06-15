Peyton Manning to Launch Podcast Network With ESPN

Get ready to hear more Peyton Manning productions being aired on ESPN platforms.

The network announced Wednesday that it plans to increase its partnership with the Pro Bowl quarterback’s Omaha Productions to launch six original podcasts starting June 20.

The new audio unit for Omaha’s production will produce the six titles that include network personalities like Vince Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, Greg McElroy, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, Rachel DeMita and Manning’s older brother, Cooper.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, Manning said he was eager to talk football with others “who share the same passion for the game” as he does with his company’s new audio unit.

“We want to deliver those same entertaining and informative conversations from a great crew of folks at Omaha Audio, who are not only informed but genuinely love the sports and topics they cover,” Manning said.

The names of the podcasts include The VC Show (starting June 20), the Courtside Club (June 20), the Moxie Bets (June 20), Always College Football (July 5), The Cam Heyward Show (July 11) and Soup with Coop (July 18).

All episodes will be available in ESPN’s podcast library, which houses more than 35 shows.

The new partnership between ESPN and Manning comes after the network’s alternate “ManningCast” for Monday Night Football won an Emmy Award.