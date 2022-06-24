Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

ESPN’s Malika Andrews Comments on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

In response to the Supreme Court’s shocking overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, ESPN anchor Malika Andrews took a moment to speak on the decision during NBA Today.

“Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half-century no longer exists,” Andrews said. “In less than 24 hours, we celebrated equal rights for women, and now we react to women’s reproductive rights being taken away.”

The monumental reversal eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, eradicating the landmark law that protected women’s reproductive rights since 1973. The SCOTUS ruling also came one day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which bans discrimination based on gender in any school or education program.

Andrews joins a growing number of athletes and other sports figures who offered their response to the stunning news, including U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It’s hard to put into words how sad a day this is for me personally, for my teammates, for just all of the people out there this is going to affect,” Rapinoe said, per Yahoo Sports.

To hear Andrews’ comments in their entirety, please view the video below.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

hornets-steve-clifford-fired.jpg
NBA

Steve Clifford Agrees to Return As Hornets Coach, per Report

Charlotte is bringing Clifford back for a second stint with the organization.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dwane Casey and Jaden Ivey address that media at Ivey's introductory press conference with the Pistons
NBA

Ivey Tears Up As Detroit Honors His Family During Jersey Presentation

Ivey will be the fourth member of his family to play sports in Detroit.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Self-Doubt He Had While at Ohio State

The Bengals star discussed a time he pondered a career change during his three years with the Buckeyes.

By Jelani Scott
Megan Rapinoe claps her hands in a game for OL Reign.
Soccer

Rapinoe Gives Emotional Remarks Following Roe v. Wade Decision

The soccer star explained the ramifications that this decision will create throughout the country.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz on the podium.
Formula1

Toto Wolff Addresses Lewis Hamilton’s Future With Mercedes

The team boss said Mercedes is in a ‘happy place’ in post-2023 discussions with the seven-time world champion but ‘it’s too early to discuss 2024.’

By Madeline Coleman
Paolo Banchero
NBA

Inside the Moves that Defined the 2022 NBA Draft

How the Magic pulled off a surprise at No. 1. Plus, a closer look at the draft decisions by the Thunder, Kings and Blazers.

By Jeremy Woo
Canadian Grand Prix, 2022
Formula1

Report: F1 Renews U.S. Media Rights With ESPN Through 2025

ESPN reportedly will pay between $75-90M per year for the rights, up from the approximate $5 million it pays annually currently.

By Madeline Coleman
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN’s \”First Take\” at Florida A&M University. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith’s Rants About Knicks’ NBA Draft Go Viral

The outspoken ESPN analyst unleashed his latest tirades against his hometown team.

By Jelani Scott