In response to the Supreme Court’s shocking overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, ESPN anchor Malika Andrews took a moment to speak on the decision during NBA Today.

“Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half-century no longer exists,” Andrews said. “In less than 24 hours, we celebrated equal rights for women, and now we react to women’s reproductive rights being taken away.”

The monumental reversal eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, eradicating the landmark law that protected women’s reproductive rights since 1973. The SCOTUS ruling also came one day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which bans discrimination based on gender in any school or education program.

Andrews joins a growing number of athletes and other sports figures who offered their response to the stunning news, including U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe.

“It’s hard to put into words how sad a day this is for me personally, for my teammates, for just all of the people out there this is going to affect,” Rapinoe said, per Yahoo Sports.

To hear Andrews’ comments in their entirety, please view the video below.