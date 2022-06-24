On Friday morning, the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, meaning that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

The decision caused reactions on social media throughout the day as people tried to register how life will change after the ruling.

It comes just one day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX. These two historic events occurring back to back created mixed emotions for many sports figures who celebrated women’s rights on Thursday, and then questioned SCOTUS’s ruling on Friday.

The sports world, including various women’s teams and sports reporters, added their thoughts to the conversation.

Organizations like the WNBPA wrote lengthy posts on social media to express the majority of the players’ thoughts on the decision.

Here’s a roundup of some sports teams reacting to the historic ruling.

Additionally, former prominent sports figures, like Title IX champion Billie Jean King, and current big-name sports figures, like the Storm’s Sue Bird, provided their thoughts on the ruling.

Sports journalists and media figures across the country also added to the conversation.