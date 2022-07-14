ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He’s Been Off ‘First Take’

Fans noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent for most of July on ESPN’s First Take, a show that he is normally on daily.

The outspoken analyst shared with fans on Thursday the reason why he’s been off the air for the time being.

“Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake,” Smith wrote. “I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month.#AllLove”



It’s unclear how the 54-year-old got the injury that he’s now recovering from. It sounds like he plans to return to ESPN in August, at the earliest, though.

Smith hasn’t been as active on Twitter this month, either. He normally tweets clips from the show or tweets his opinions on any sports topics circulating the news that day.

Smith has been a permanent analyst on First Take since 2012 when he joined forces with Skip Bayless, who is now the host of a Fox Sports 1 show called Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

