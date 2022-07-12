ESPN announced Tuesday that it will employ a second NFL broadcasting team to handle a group of games during the 2022 regular season.

The network revealed that Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter) will announce three games this fall in weeks in which ESPN is scheduled to broadcast multiple contests. In most instances, the team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will handle the responsibilities in the booth, but on select occasions, the other broadcast crew will step in.

In a press release Tuesday, ESPN announced that Levy, Riddick, Orlovsky and Rutledge will work the following games:

Week 2 : Titans at Bills (Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

: Titans at Bills (Monday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN) Week 8: Broncos at Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London (Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+)

Broncos at Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London (Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+) Week 18: One of the NFL on ESPN: Saturday Doubleheader games (Jan. 7 at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN)

The group will also call two televised preseason games on ESPN: Bears at Seahawks (Aug. 18, 8 p.m.) and Falcons at Jets (Aug. 22, 8 p.m.).

ESPN also announced that Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky signed new deals with the company on Tuesday.

