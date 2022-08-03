Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Hire of Peloton Instructor Jess Sims

ESPN announced a new hire on Wednesday for the network’s College GameDay broadcasts for the upcoming 2022–23 season: Peloton instructor Jess Sims.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said, via ESPN’s press release. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

This hiring surprised fans since Sims is not necessarily known for broadcasting or anything football related.

The 31-year-old, best known as a popular Peloton instructor since 2018 with over seven million subscribers, began getting her feet wet in the broadcasting world by working with the WNBA’s Liberty for the last two years as an in-arena host and  sideline reporter. Sims played college basketball at Trinity College.

Sims will join the Saturday weekly pregame show hosted by Rece Davis, along with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Her specific roles for the network haven’t been fully announced yet, though ESPN senior vice president Lee Fitting did provide some detail about what Sims will be doing for the network.

“Jess is a rising star who exudes personality and energy,” Fitting said. “We’re looking forward to her adding to the excitement surrounding College GameDay each week throughout the season–both during the show and as we engage with students and fans on every campus we visit.”

So, it sounds likely that Sims will make live appearances on the pregame show, and could be featured in pre-taped segments produced at the show’s host campus during the week.

More Media Coverage:

Daily Cover: 45 Thoughts on Tom Brady’s 45th Birthday 

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
Play
Fantasy

Chad Johnson Compares Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes

Ochocinco expects the Jets’ second-year QB to have a breakout season.

By Craig Ellenport6 minutes ago
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with teammate DJ LeMahieu after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York.
Play
Betting

Yankees Are World Series Favorites Following Trade Deadline

The Yankees are slight favorites over the Dodgers at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series following the MLB trade deadline.

By Jennifer Piacenti27 minutes ago
Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021.
Play
Extra Mustard

Conor McGregor to Make Movie Debut in ‘Road House’ Remake

The two-time UFC champion will star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie produced by Prime Video.

By Madison Williams34 minutes ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
Olympics

Olympic Speedskater Maame Biney Is Slowing Down to Enjoy Life

After a pressure-packed introduction to the Olympics in 2018, the U.S. speedskater taught herself how to quiet the noise and reclaim her strength.

By Senita Brooks41 minutes ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to reporters during minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady

The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.

By Zach Koons50 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Phil Mickelson looks over his shot from the first tee during the first round of a LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Play
Golf

Report: Mickelson, 10 Other LIV Golfers Sue PGA Tour

The group is reportedly suing over their suspensions, and three golfers are seeking temporary restraining orders so they can play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) sheds his batting gloves after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

Red Sox Paying Only Minimum Portion of Eric Hosmer’s Salary

The Padres will cover the vast majority of his earnings after the deadline trade.

By Associated Press1 hour ago