Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Legendary Alabama Broadcaster Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Issues

In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football dating back to 1988, will not be behind the mic when Nick Saban’s club begins the 2022 season. The program announced Wednesday that Gold, 68, will be sidelined to begin the year due to health concerns.

Alabama did not go into detail about Gold’s medical situation or a potential timeline for his return but named his replacement for the time being. 

Chris Stewart, who works as a sideline reporter for Alabama’s football broadcast and is the play-by-play voice for the Crimson Tide basketball and baseball programs, will fill in for Gold on the call for football as well. He will also serve as host of The Nick Saban Show and Hey, Coach, two radio shows hosted by Gold.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gold had an impressive streak of 409 consecutive Alabama games called snapped in 2020 when he contracted COVID-19 ahead of that season’s game against Arkansas. He signed a new deal with the program in ’18, which is set to run through ’23. At the time, he told AL.com that he intends to work beyond the end of his current contract.

Gold was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Khristina Williams (1)
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant50 minutes ago
LeBron James gives instruction to son Bronny while younger son Bryce dribbles a ball at a game in Akron, Ohio.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron’s Lakers Facility Workout With Sons Going Viral

The ‘James Gang’ practiced shooting drills this week.

By Dan Lyons52 minutes ago
Vin Scully smiles while being honored on the at Dodger Stadium
Play
MLB

SI:AM | Vin Scully’s Best Calls

Over the course of 67 years in the booth, the legendary announcer was the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in sports.

By Dan Gartland58 minutes ago
Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Giants.
Play
MLB

Sports World Pays Tribute to Legendary Vin Scully

The longtime Dodgers announcer died Tuesday at the age of 94.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Updates: Training Camp News on Etienne, Kamara, London

Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago
Bill Russell
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Says NBA Should Retire Bill Russell’s Number

The former Lakers superstar appeals to commissioner Adam Silver to give the Celtics legend a permanent honor.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Professional pickleball courts
Tennis

Is Pickleball’s Rise a Threat to Tennis?

In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at the sporting craze sweeping the nation and discusses whether Novak Djokovic could play the U.S. Open by...driving to New York?

By Jon Wertheim1 hour ago
Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto Pays Tribute to Nationals in Twitter Thread

The two-time All-Star and World Series champion reflected on his time in Washington.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago