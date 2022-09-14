Dwyane Wade will reportedly not return to TNT this season, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

Wade, who spent three years with the network, plans to get involved with other business ventures and made the decision to not return to the network despite the company offering to keep him, per the Post.

TNT has recently gone through a series of layoffs within Warner Bros. Discovery, Turner’s parent company. However, Wade’s decision is reportedly not linked to the current layoffs.

Wade became a popular face on the network’s Tuesday night show featuring host Adam Lefkoe, Shaquille O’Neal and WNBA standout Candace Parker. The 40-year-old signed initially signed a contract with Turner in 2019 after his stellar NBA career.

Wade, a 13-time All-Star, spent 16 seasons in the league. The three-time champion played from 2003 to 2016 in Miami, spent the 2016-2017 season in Chicago and part of the following season in Cleveland before he was traded back to Miami, where he spent his final season and a half.

