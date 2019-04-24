ESPN and TNT are both interested in hiring Dwyane Wade as a TV analyst, reports The New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

According to Marchand, both networks are courting and preparing pitches for the Heat star, who retired at the end of this season. Both are looking at making Wade a studio analyst for the current playoffs.

Marchand reported ESPN could totally change its pregame show "NBA Countdown" for next season or make some revisions. If ESPN makes a move to pull host Michelle Beadle from the show, Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols could be considered as replacements. Also on "Countdown" right now is Paul Pierce who recently said he had a better career than Wade.

At TNT, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal headline "Inside the NBA."

Wade retired this season after 16 years in the league. He played from 2003 to 2016 in Miami, spent the 2016-2017 season in Chicago and the 2018 season before returning to Miami for his final season. He is a 13-time All- Star and three-time NBA champion.