Chris ‘the Bear’ Fallica Is Leaving ESPN

Chris Fallica, also known as his nickname “The Bear,” is leaving ESPN to join Fox’s college football coverage. ESPN gave him a special send-off during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.

The move was first reported by Awful Announcing on Thursday.

Fallica has been a major part of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast each Saturday morning during the football season. He joined GameDay in 1996 as a research producer. Now, he breaks down the weekly betting lines and makes selections for college football games each week during the fall.

“The Bear” will reportedly join Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, which is a direct competitor of ESPN’s weekly show. His role there has not been officially detailed yet.

The betting analyst has created a number of sports betting productions over his career at ESPN. He co-hosts the podcast Stanford Steve and the Bear with SportsCenter’s Steve Coughlin. Fallica also writes on sports betting for ESPN.com and occasionally appears on the network’s Daily Wager show.