Former NFL coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology after he received backlash this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric.

In the since-deleted tweet, Dungy responded to a video from The Daily Wire showing Minnesota state representative Sandra Feist advocating for menstrual products to be placed in boys’ school bathrooms across the state. Dungy said in his post that school districts across the country were “putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats.”

This myth has been widely debunked, including by NBC News and PolitiFact.

Dungy claimed that he had apologized previously but “not everyone saw it,” so he issued a brief statement on the matter on social media Saturday afternoon.

“I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way,” Dungy wrote on Twitter. “As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I am failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

Despite coming under fire for the tweet, Dungy will be on the air Saturday for NBC’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. Dungy will take part in the network’s studio coverage for the pregame and halftime shows of the AFC divisional-round game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars.

Kickoff from Kansas City is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.