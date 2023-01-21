Tony Dungy Will Be on Air Saturday Despite Controversial Tweet

NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina.

Dungy came under fire this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric. It claimed that school districts across the country were “putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats.” This myth has been widely debunked, including by NBC News and PolitiFact.

The tweet came in response to a video from The Daily Wire showing Minnesota state representative Sandra Feist advocating that menstrual products be placed in boys’ school bathrooms across the state.

Dungy has since deleted the tweet.

NBC will host the first of two Saturday divisional playoff games, as the Chiefs host the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dungy will take part in the studio coverage as usual for the pregame and halftime shows with Maria Taylor and fellow analyst Jason Garrett.