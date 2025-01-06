SI

Aaron Rodgers and Pam Oliver Shared a Sweet Moment After Jets' Win

Aaron Rodgers and Pam Oliver share a warm hug after the Jets beat the Dolphins.
Aaron Rodgers had a rough season with the New York Jets, but finished on a high note. New York won their fifth game of the season with Rodgers reaching the 500-touchdown pass milestone and throwing a season-high four touchdown passes in a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Right after the game Rodgers spoke with FOX's Pam Oliver where he listed the things he was thankful for and promised to make a decision about his future in a timely fashion. Then as the interview drew to a close, Rodgers told Oliver he loved her and she returned the sentiment. Then they shared a warm hug that would have made Olaf jealous.

Considering the possibility that this was the last time Rodgers does a postgame interview, it was a nice moment for him, chatting with someone who has been talking to him on live television his entire career.

