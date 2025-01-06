Aaron Rodgers Addresses Uncertain Future With Jets After Final Game of Season
Aaron Rodgers capped off a disappointing 2024 campaign on a high note, ending his second season with the New York Jets by throwing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw the 500th touchdown pass of his career and led the Jets to one of their best games of his tenure in New York.
It could be the final time he plays in a Jets uniform. Or any uniform, for that matter. After closing out his 20th NFL season, Rodgers said he was uncertain of his future plans in the league and with the Jets.
"I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase," Rodgers told the media after the game. "Either way I'm thankful for my two years here."
Rodgers added that he plans to speak with ownership and take some time to himself to make his decision for his future playing career.
"Truthfully I don't know," Rodgers said. "I'm looking forward to those conversations with Woody and Christopher [Johnson] ... Either way, I won't be upset or offended whatever they decide to do if they want to move on if I still want to play. If not, I'll let them know at some point if that's case."
"I know I can still some play and do the things I need to do to be successful. It comes down to the desire on their side and ultimately my desire. I've got to take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax."
If Rodgers does decide to return, but the Jets move on, he is willing to play for another team next season.
Rodgers's stance has remained consistent. In November, Rodgers also said he was unsure if he would want to play next season, but mentioned at the time that the Jets would be his top option. At this point, the Jets' general manager, head coach and quarterback situation all are uncertain for 2025.