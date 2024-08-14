ACC Network Analyst Slams ESPN Colleague Over Clemson Analysis
ACC Network college football analyst Eric Mac Lain has made a name for himself for being levelheaded in his assessment of teams across the conference for years now.
Mac Lain, who played college football at Clemson and served as the team captain on the 2015 team that made Dabo Swinney's first national championship game, has emerged as one of the premier ACC football media members since the end of his playing career.
And although Mac Lain has established an incredible (and well-earned) reputation across the conference landscape, he certainly showed that his allegiances reside with his alma mater upon reviewing ESPN colleague Heather Dinich's assessment of Tigers football in 2024.
Dinich analyzed Clemson's place in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, and said the following of the No. 14 Tigers on ESPN's First Take:
"Clemson, why so much love for the Clemson Tigers?" Dinich asked the panel. "They had four conference losses last year, which is as many as they've had combined in the past six seasons. People keep telling me their defense is going to be great. Their defense is always pretty got. But they've got to get a quarterback. Cade Klubnik is back. Until we see offensive improvement, I don't see why there should be so much love for the Clemson Tigers."
In a since deleted post on X, Mac Lain didn't shy away from expressing his disagreement with Dinich.
"Here we go with this trash again," Mac Lain said. "[ESPN's Get Up], I'm available at your convenience."
Football is right around the corner. It'll be settled on the field soon. Until then, enjoy the colleague on colleague crime over preseason rankings at ESPN.