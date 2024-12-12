Adam Schefter Had Simple Reason for Why Bill Belichick Took UNC Job
Bill Belichick is the new head coach at the University of North Carolina. It was a shocking move that many people are still processing, but ESPN's Adam Schefter believes it was a very deliberate one by the former New England Patriots coach.
On Get Up this morning Schefter said that he believed that Belichick didn't trust NFL teams to hire him, just like when they passed on him during the 2023 hiring cycle. But he saw the University of North Carolina as somewhere he could coach. And that's exactly what he's going to do.
"There is uncertainty about whether or not he would get a head coaching job at the NFL level at this time," said Schefter. "And he at his core is a coach and wants to coach. He can be doing all the ManningCasts he wants. He can be doing all the Pat McAfee Shows he wants. The fact of the matter is he loves coaching. North Carolina offered certainty. And I don't think Bill Belichick goes into anything randomly without thought. He has it well thought out. He has it researched. He has it planned. He knows just how he will attack it and what he will bring to the University."