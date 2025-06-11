Adam Silver Was As Shocked As Everyone Else That NBC Landed Michael Jordan
NBC Sports takes over a chunk of the NBA's rights package beginning with the 2025–26 season, and basketball legend Michael Jordan will be part of the network's coverage of the league. That news came as a surprise to those around basketball, even commissioner Adam Silver.
Silver admitted that he didn't think Jordan would ever consider a television gig, and wished NBC luck when he was told the network was going to make a run at the GOAT, he told the Dan Patrick Show.
“They told me they were going to try and I said, ‘Good luck,'" said Silver. "I honestly didn’t think he was going to do it.”
Silver recounted just how difficult it was to get Jordan to accept participating in ESPN's documentary series The Last Dance, which ultimately became a massive hit in 2020. He does believe Jordan's fondness for the NBC brand from his playing days, when the network had NBA rights, and his preexisting relationships with some of the network's brass that remains from that time.
“It took us, as you know, decades to convince him to do the documentary, The Last Dance,” Silver said. “He didn’t want to do that for a long time. We had the footage. And I know there were other inquiries over the years. And I think he for whatever reason, he was ready to do it now. He has, of course, incredibly fond memories of NBC. I don't think that's lost on anyone. ... So I think he had those relationships, and I didn't discourage them, but I was surprised he said yes.”
The extent of Jordan's role at NBC remains a bit of a mystery, and Silver says the network is still working out the details, adding that he speaks to Jordan regularly and that the Chicago Bulls great is excited for the opportunity.
“They told me what their idea was for him in that role and I think that they’re still working through that,” Silver said. “I spoke to Michael about it. He’s excited about it. I think for him, it means he’s got to stay current with the game. Obviously he’s a small owner still in Charlotte [Hornets], but he’s so passionate about it.
“We talk about it all the time. He wants the game to be played the right way. He’s still got a huge business around the game with the Jordan Brand, but I think more importantly, he watches a lot of basketball and he knows it’s what defines him still. And so I think fans are gonna enjoy hearing his take on the modern league. One of the things I'm excited about with NBC coming back ... storytelling. I think they're still some of the best at it. ... To tell those stories to fans, I think that draws them in.”