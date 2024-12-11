Al Michaels, Amazon Expected to Take New Path With Next Deal After His Contract Ends
Al Michaels is expected to return to Amazon after his three-year contract expires at the end of this season, but the broadcaster’s deal with the tech company will look different from before, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Wednesday.
Michaels, 80, will return to Amazon Prime Video on a “year-by-year” basis beginning in 2025, per Marchand. He was making $15 million per year under his original three-year deal. The specific details of his new reported agreement with Amazon remain unclear.
Michaels joined Amazon Prime Video after 16 years with NBC, becoming the new face of Thursday Night Football in 2022. He has since served as the full-time play-by-play announcer for every TNF game alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit and is slated to call an opening-round playoff game this year.
The broadcasting legend spoke about his future in the booth this fall and said he will know when it’s time to retire.
“I'm not gonna go out kicking and screaming,” Michaels told SI’s Jimmy Traina in September. “I'm gonna be very much like John Madden when it comes time… He just said, ‘it's time, it's time.’ I think I'll feel that it's time.”