Al Michaels Roasted Peyton Manning With Clever One-Liner While Calling Lions-Packers

"It's easy to say 'What the heck is he doing?'... You live by the sword, you die by the sword... He's living up to what he does. You can't question it when he does it and it works." - Kirk Herbstreit on Dan Campbell



"Yeah, a thin line between a genius and a bum." - Al Michaels https://t.co/sqDAkcD4VI pic.twitter.com/6QnbEOLx7W