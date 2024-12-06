Al Michaels Roasted Peyton Manning With Clever One-Liner While Calling Lions-Packers
Al Michaels got in a pretty solid burn on Peyton Manning while calling Thursday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
After commentator Kirk Herbstreit talked about Manning’s attention to detail while selling a play-action fake, Michaels chimed in, “He’s been selling everything since then, too.”
It wasn’t the only laugh line Michaels delivered on the night. Earlier in the game, while discussing Detroit coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive decision-making on fourth down, Michaels dropped another winner.
A personal favorite moment of Michaels's night though came while he was doing an ad-read for the upcoming Simpsons altcast. “Well Kirk, it says here,” Michaels began dutifully, before deadpanning his read through the promo.
This is the man that called the Miracle on Ice. He does not care for the upcoming SImpsons altcast. But he is a broadcast professional, so he will do the dang ad read. That doesn’t mean he has to like it.